QLC Chain (QLC) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $50,066.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance and Gate.io. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.64 or 0.02969023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00198418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00129996 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Coinnest, Binance, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.