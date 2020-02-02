Qredit Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a market capitalization of $320,581.00 and approximately $311.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qredit has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

