QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.42 Million

Brokerages expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to announce sales of $119.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.05 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $112.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $476.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $474.10 million to $479.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $524.20 million to $541.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

QTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $125,240.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $3,049,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,633 shares in the company, valued at $794,625.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,951 shares of company stock worth $6,526,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1,063.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 380,815 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,800,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,614,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 105,089 shares during the last quarter.

QTS opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

