Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.31

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00024497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, OKEx, Bitfinex and Binance. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $222.38 million and $478.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,105,360 coins and its circulating supply is 96,355,340 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinEgg, GOPAX, Liqui, ZB.COM, Huobi, Gate.io, LBank, Bibox, Iquant, Liquid, Bleutrade, BigONE, Bit-Z, Coindeal, Upbit, CoinExchange, Ovis, HitBTC, Bitbns, DragonEX, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Kucoin, Coinrail, ABCC, CoinEx, Bithumb, Exrates, OTCBTC, BitForex, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, OKEx, Coinnest, Poloniex, DigiFinex, Crex24, EXX, BCEX, HBUS, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Allcoin and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

