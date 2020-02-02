QuadrantProtocol Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $485,844.00 and $557,412.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02985336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00196519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

