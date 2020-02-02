QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,379,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

