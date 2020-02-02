Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $570.00

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $570.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,178,962,867 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

