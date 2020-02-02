Quantstamp Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $770,049.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $770,049.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, GOPAX and Binance. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02984081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Huobi, DDEX, GOPAX, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

