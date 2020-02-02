Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Reaches $7.86 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001187 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, CoinExchange and Upbit. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $248,888.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024611 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.83 or 0.02637530 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002438 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,274,226 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

