QuarkChain Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $1.58 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $10.39 and $51.55.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.56 or 0.06013037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024711 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00126991 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034831 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,398,849,926 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $7.50, $24.43, $18.94, $10.39, $20.33, $24.68, $5.60, $51.55, $32.15 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

