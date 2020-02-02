QuickX Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $40,719.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $40,719.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.05965983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00126904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034753 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,574,576 tokens. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

