Raiden Network Token Market Cap Achieves $6.81 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008411 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Kyber Network, OKEx, DDEX, LATOKEN, Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

