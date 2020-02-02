Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $639.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to post sales of $639.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $672.00 million. Range Resources posted sales of $756.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Range Resources.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Range Resources by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,615 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $8,840,000. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Range Resources by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,518,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Range Resources by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,614,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,708 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

