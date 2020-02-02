Rankingball Gold One Day Volume Reaches $1,451.00 (RBG)

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene. Rankingball Gold has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.71 or 0.02990686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00197556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold's total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. Rankingball Gold's official website is rankingball.io. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Buying and Selling Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rankingball Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

