Rapids (RPD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $190.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Rapids has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $190.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.03024100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00196235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,256,481,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,621,634,909 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

