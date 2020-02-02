Rate3 Market Cap Hits $733,368.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, FCoin and Bibox. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $733,368.00 and approximately $154,381.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.05965983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00126904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034753 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bibox, ABCC, Coinrail, BitForex, Ethfinex, DDEX, DEx.top, HADAX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.