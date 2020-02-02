Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,174 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.96% of Rattler Midstream worth $26,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

RTLR stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rattler Midstream LP has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

