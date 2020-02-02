Ravencoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.54 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $152.57 million and $7.54 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.57 or 0.02994672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130230 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,424,740,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Nanex, Upbit, TradeOgre, QBTC, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

