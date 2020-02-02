Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,795 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Raytheon worth $52,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 39.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock opened at $220.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.50 and its 200-day moving average is $204.65. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $164.70 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.60.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

