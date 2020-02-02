RealChain (RCT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. RealChain has a market capitalization of $235,065.00 and approximately $29,016.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.70 or 0.05915698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,525,856 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

