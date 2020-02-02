RealTract Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, RealTract has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $65,892.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealTract token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

