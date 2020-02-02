REBL (REBL) Trading Up 34.2% This Week

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded up 34.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. REBL has a market capitalization of $31,342.00 and $63.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REBL has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. One REBL token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REBL Profile

REBL’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,671,673 tokens. The official website for REBL is www.rebellious.io. REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling REBL

REBL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REBL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.