Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after acquiring an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $91,224,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

DIS opened at $138.31 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

