Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,055.72. The company has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.