Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. AT&T comprises 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

NYSE:T opened at $37.62 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

