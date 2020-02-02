Red Pulse Phoenix Market Cap Reaches $2.91 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $274,765.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

