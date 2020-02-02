RED (RED) Price Up 18.2% This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. RED has a total market cap of $296,644.00 and $26,790.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00757082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007074 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033406 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000535 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

