ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0007

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $19.10 million and $72,442.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.01236483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00047169 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022179 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00205251 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003977 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Crex24, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.