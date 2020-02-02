RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $52,659.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00714767 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119437 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00114535 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000483 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002253 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001336 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.