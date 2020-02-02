Refereum (RFR) Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, DDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.02975395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00197380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00130140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, Cobinhood, OKEx, DDEX, Upbit, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.