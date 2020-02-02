Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $59.44 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

