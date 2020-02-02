Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.57. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.