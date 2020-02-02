Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,104 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.6% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 58,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 33,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in AT&T by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $37.62 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

