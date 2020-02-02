Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $337.94. 986,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.53 and a 200-day moving average of $325.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $442.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total value of $8,058,470.67. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,543 shares of company stock worth $43,085,050 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

