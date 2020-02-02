Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $92,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

ANIP stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. 59,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,462. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $749.58 million, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

