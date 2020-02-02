Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 19.1% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 46,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.41. 17,097,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,941,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

