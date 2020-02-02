Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.19.

Shares of BA traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.27. 4,996,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.22. The company has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.