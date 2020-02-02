Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,006,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

