Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,414 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth $676,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,290,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,888,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,132. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $73.57 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.52.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.