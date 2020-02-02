Regent Investment Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from to in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,760. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,363 shares of company stock worth $27,815,318. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

