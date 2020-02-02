Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 354.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.24. 1,519,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $376.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Argus upped their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.31.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

