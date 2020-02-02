Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 9.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 895,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,912,000 after buying an additional 76,647 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Verisign by 11.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 648,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,353,000 after buying an additional 65,745 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,133,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 185,284 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.14. The stock had a trading volume of 642,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,700. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.46 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.