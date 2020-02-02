Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

ABBV traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,862,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101,945. The company has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.91. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

