Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,395 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Regions Financial worth $41,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,768,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 534.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 841,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 709,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,140,000 after buying an additional 521,028 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after buying an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

