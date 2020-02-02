Remme (REM) Hits Market Cap of $2.91 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Kuna, IDEX, DEx.top and Gate.io. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $115,411.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.15 or 0.05930661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Hotbit, Kuna, Gate.io and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.