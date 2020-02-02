Ren (REN) Market Capitalization Reaches $37.66 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Ren has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Ren has a market cap of $37.66 million and $2.02 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, OKEx, Huobi Global and UEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ren

Ren is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,003,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Tidex, UEX, Kyber Network, DDEX and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

