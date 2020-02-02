Request (REQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $128,415.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $9.97 million and $128,415.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Coineal, CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.31 or 0.05933897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00126965 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CoinExchange, Gate.io, WazirX, GOPAX, IDEX, COSS, Coineal, Binance, CoinPlace, Huobi Global, DDEX, Mercatox, KuCoin, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Koinex, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.