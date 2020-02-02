Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 158.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $61.01 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

