Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of nVent Electric worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5,923.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 603,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 593,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 162,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,335,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,170,000 after buying an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research cut their target price on nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CL King began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.