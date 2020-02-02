Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195,544 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,783,000 after acquiring an additional 642,322 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,008,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 246,272 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,290,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,594,000 after acquiring an additional 216,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

DTE opened at $132.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.59. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $112.86 and a 1 year high of $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

